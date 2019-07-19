Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, July 20
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bare, Bud, 81, Bass Lake, July 17, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Jaramillo, Adelina, 56, Fresno, July 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Majors, Randall E., 62, Fresno, July 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martin, Lucia Rice, 89, Fresno, July 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martinez, Monique Julianne, 27, Sanger, July 16, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Olson, Maxine, 88, Kingsburg, July 17, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Ramirez Jr., Michael Mel, 37, Terra Bella, June 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Reynolds, Patricia, 87, Selma, July 18, The Neptune Society of Central California
Reynoso, Jordan D., 18, Visalia, July 5, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Ryan, Susana C., 89, Clovis, July 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Stewart, Ward M., 79, Fresno, July 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Toews, Arlene A., 86, Fresno, July 17, Farewell Clovis Arrangement Center
Torres, Socorro, 62, Woodville, July 19, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
