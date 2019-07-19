Death Notices for Saturday, July 20

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bare, Bud, 81, Bass Lake, July 17, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Jaramillo, Adelina, 56, Fresno, July 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Majors, Randall E., 62, Fresno, July 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martin, Lucia Rice, 89, Fresno, July 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martinez, Monique Julianne, 27, Sanger, July 16, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Olson, Maxine, 88, Kingsburg, July 17, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Ramirez Jr., Michael Mel, 37, Terra Bella, June 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Reynolds, Patricia, 87, Selma, July 18, The Neptune Society of Central California

Reynoso, Jordan D., 18, Visalia, July 5, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Ryan, Susana C., 89, Clovis, July 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Stewart, Ward M., 79, Fresno, July 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Toews, Arlene A., 86, Fresno, July 17, Farewell Clovis Arrangement Center

Torres, Socorro, 62, Woodville, July 19, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center