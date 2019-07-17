Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, July 18
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Evelyn Joline, 95, Clovis, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Barsotti, Americo "Ben", 93, Madera, July 12, Jay Chapel
Bemis, Elizabeth Boyle, 83, Reedley, July 14, Cairns Funeral Home
De La Cruz, Albert, 64, Fresno, July 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Dickey, Jack I., 84, Fresno, July 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Dupuis, Doris, 73, Porterville, July 12, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Gasparyan, Rafik, 74, Fresno, July 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hernandez, Maria Flores, 93, Fresno, July 12, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremation
Hopper, John Adrian, 76, Clovis, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Humphrey, Robert Allan, 62, Clovis, July 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Iness, Beverly Jane, 86, Fresno, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Kingsby, David, 77, Fresno, June 29, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Niksarian, Mary Katherine, 76, Fresno, July 10, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Ortiz, Vincent Emiliano, 20, Reedley, July 14, Cairns Funeral Home
Patrick, Gene Bennett, 88, Fresno, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Tarvin Smith, Margaret Louise, 89, Fresno, July 12, Lisle Funeral Home
Villa, M. Alicia, 67, Fresno, July 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Comments