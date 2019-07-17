Death Notices for Thursday, July 18

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, Evelyn Joline, 95, Clovis, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Barsotti, Americo "Ben", 93, Madera, July 12, Jay Chapel

Bemis, Elizabeth Boyle, 83, Reedley, July 14, Cairns Funeral Home

De La Cruz, Albert, 64, Fresno, July 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Dickey, Jack I., 84, Fresno, July 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Dupuis, Doris, 73, Porterville, July 12, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Gasparyan, Rafik, 74, Fresno, July 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hernandez, Maria Flores, 93, Fresno, July 12, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremation

Hopper, John Adrian, 76, Clovis, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Humphrey, Robert Allan, 62, Clovis, July 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Iness, Beverly Jane, 86, Fresno, July 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Kingsby, David, 77, Fresno, June 29, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Niksarian, Mary Katherine, 76, Fresno, July 10, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Ortiz, Vincent Emiliano, 20, Reedley, July 14, Cairns Funeral Home

Patrick, Gene Bennett, 88, Fresno, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Tarvin Smith, Margaret Louise, 89, Fresno, July 12, Lisle Funeral Home

Villa, M. Alicia, 67, Fresno, July 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home