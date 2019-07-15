Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, July 16
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alcantar, Martin, 55, Porterville, July 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Aparicio, Mary, 74, Fresno, July 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ball, Harry, 94, Kerman, June 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Epperley, Charles Thomas, 89, Coarsegold, July 14, Neptune Society of Central California
Hansen, Harold, 75, Fresno, July 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
House, Beulah, 103, Fresno, July 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hurtado, Mary Carrillo, 83, Sanger, July 10, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Kamchanh, Sakhone, 84, Fresno, July 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Mack, Barbara, 70, Fresno, July 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Mendez, Jesus, 78, Porterville, July 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Olivas Ann Bertha, 60, Fresno, June 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Ounesavath, Bouasy, 83, Fresno, July 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Smith Sr., Richard, 89, Fresno, July 11, Boice Funeral Home
Watkins, Imajean, 85, Clovis, July 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
