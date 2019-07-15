Death Notices for Tuesday, July 16

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alcantar, Martin, 55, Porterville, July 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Aparicio, Mary, 74, Fresno, July 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ball, Harry, 94, Kerman, June 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Epperley, Charles Thomas, 89, Coarsegold, July 14, Neptune Society of Central California

Hansen, Harold, 75, Fresno, July 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

House, Beulah, 103, Fresno, July 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hurtado, Mary Carrillo, 83, Sanger, July 10, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Kamchanh, Sakhone, 84, Fresno, July 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Mack, Barbara, 70, Fresno, July 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Mendez, Jesus, 78, Porterville, July 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Olivas Ann Bertha, 60, Fresno, June 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ounesavath, Bouasy, 83, Fresno, July 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Smith Sr., Richard, 89, Fresno, July 11, Boice Funeral Home

Watkins, Imajean, 85, Clovis, July 12, Affordable Direct Cremations