Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, July 13
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Lawrence Scott, 58, Tulare, July 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Burciaga, Tommy, 37, Selma, July 1, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Cabigao, Myraliza, 60, Clovis, July 9, Boice Funeral Home
Celestin Mangat, Carolyn, 63, Fresno, July 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Chacon Garibay, Dina Patricia, 52, Fresno, June 29, Reade & Sons Funeral Home
Dabritz Jr., Leslie Oswald, 84, Fresno, June 30, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Derr, Robert Kendall, 52, Visalia, July 3, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Galvan, Lena, 57, Tipton, July 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Garcia, Fernando Perez, 27, Selma, July 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Gonzalez, Alfonso Sanchez, 90, Fresno, July 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Gonzalez, Elida M., 80, Orosi, July 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Jackson, Elouise Delores, 80, Fresno, July 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Lee, Xay Sue, 86, Fresno, June 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Lopez-Herrera, Pedro, 89, Porterville, July 4, Myers Funeral service and Crematory
Mazzeo, Joseph Richard, 90, Fresno, July 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ochoa Diaz, Jose, 71, Mendota, July 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Ramirez Reyes, Antonio, 64, Fresno, July 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Ramirez-Tovar, Maria, 62, Tulare, July 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Robinson, Lawrence, 76, Fresno, July 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Telnas, Jacob Ray, 7, Lindsay, July 6, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Villegas, Rosa, 74, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Yang, Chia, 99, Fresno, June 18, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
