Death Notices for Saturday, July 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, Lawrence Scott, 58, Tulare, July 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Burciaga, Tommy, 37, Selma, July 1, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Cabigao, Myraliza, 60, Clovis, July 9, Boice Funeral Home

Celestin Mangat, Carolyn, 63, Fresno, July 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Chacon Garibay, Dina Patricia, 52, Fresno, June 29, Reade & Sons Funeral Home

Dabritz Jr., Leslie Oswald, 84, Fresno, June 30, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Derr, Robert Kendall, 52, Visalia, July 3, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Galvan, Lena, 57, Tipton, July 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Garcia, Fernando Perez, 27, Selma, July 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Gonzalez, Alfonso Sanchez, 90, Fresno, July 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Gonzalez, Elida M., 80, Orosi, July 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Jackson, Elouise Delores, 80, Fresno, July 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lee, Xay Sue, 86, Fresno, June 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Lopez-Herrera, Pedro, 89, Porterville, July 4, Myers Funeral service and Crematory

Mazzeo, Joseph Richard, 90, Fresno, July 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ochoa Diaz, Jose, 71, Mendota, July 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Ramirez Reyes, Antonio, 64, Fresno, July 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Ramirez-Tovar, Maria, 62, Tulare, July 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Robinson, Lawrence, 76, Fresno, July 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Telnas, Jacob Ray, 7, Lindsay, July 6, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Villegas, Rosa, 74, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Yang, Chia, 99, Fresno, June 18, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel