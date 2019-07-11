Death Notices for Friday, July 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Carr, Richard Eugene, 79, Madera, July 9, Affordable Direct Cremations

Carranza, Margarita, 81, Dinuba, July 9, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Hollis, Larry, 63, Riverdale, July 3, Jess E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Madden, John Kirk, 80, Fresno, July 5, Cremation Society of Central California

Murphy, Geraldine Lorraine, 85, Fresno, July 10, Serenity Funeral Services

Ripley, Neil Glenn, 67, Fresno, July 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Shervem, Sonja Lea, 76, Clovis, July 9, Serenity Funeral Services

Vangorkom, Stephen, 70, Fresno, July 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Home