Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, July 11
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Arenas Huizar, Maria, 77, Fresno, July 4, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Baier, Ruben, 88, Fresno, July 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Barrajas Ruiz, Jose, 66, Orange Cove, June 29, Cairns Funeral Home
Collinsworth, Eugene Dale, 62, Porterville, July 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cruz, Emilia, 86, Tulare, April 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Hargis, Ronnie, 72, Pixley, April 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Herr, Paul, 62, Clovis, July 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Hidalgo, Enrique, 77, Fresno, July 5, Serenity Funeral Services
Lassotovitch, Alexander, 90, Reedley, July 7, Cairns Funeral Home
Moreno Sr., Agapito, 81, Porterville, July 4, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Mosqueda, Gasper, 77, Tulare, July 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Murao, Cristina Reynoso, 81, Fresno, July 5, Chapel of the Light
Ramirez, Louise Pinedo, 59, Fresno, July 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Reynosa, Felipe, 71, Fresno, July 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Shafer, Frank, 74, Clovis, July 7, Serenity Funeral Services
Spomer Sr., Earl G., 95, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light
Taylor, Robert, 69, Tulare, July 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Virginia, Rose, 82, Madera, July 7, Jay Chapel
Comments