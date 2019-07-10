Death Notices for Thursday, July 11

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Arenas Huizar, Maria, 77, Fresno, July 4, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Baier, Ruben, 88, Fresno, July 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Barrajas Ruiz, Jose, 66, Orange Cove, June 29, Cairns Funeral Home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Collinsworth, Eugene Dale, 62, Porterville, July 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cruz, Emilia, 86, Tulare, April 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Hargis, Ronnie, 72, Pixley, April 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Herr, Paul, 62, Clovis, July 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Hidalgo, Enrique, 77, Fresno, July 5, Serenity Funeral Services

Lassotovitch, Alexander, 90, Reedley, July 7, Cairns Funeral Home

Moreno Sr., Agapito, 81, Porterville, July 4, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Mosqueda, Gasper, 77, Tulare, July 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Murao, Cristina Reynoso, 81, Fresno, July 5, Chapel of the Light

Ramirez, Louise Pinedo, 59, Fresno, July 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Reynosa, Felipe, 71, Fresno, July 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Shafer, Frank, 74, Clovis, July 7, Serenity Funeral Services

Spomer Sr., Earl G., 95, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light

Taylor, Robert, 69, Tulare, July 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Virginia, Rose, 82, Madera, July 7, Jay Chapel