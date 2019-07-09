Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, July 10
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Baba, Linda, 75, Clovis, July 6, Boice Funeral Home
Bahling, Robert, 84, Fresno, April 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ball, Julia, 85, Fresno, June 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Bogdan, Thomas, 63, Fresno, July 8, Affordable Direct Cremations
Breitwieser, Fred, 93, Madera, July 1, Jay Chapel
Cadis, Rebecca Balete, 50, Porterville, July 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Coffelt, Patricia, 90, Exeter, July 7, Smith Family Chapel
Cortez Serrato, Juan, 58, Fresno, July 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Cruz, Ronnie Lee II, 22, Fresno, July 2, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Espinoza, Ricardo, 83, Fresno, July 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Gomez, Esiquio V., 85 Fresno, July 3, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Harshbarger, Billie, 79 Porterville, July 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hicks, Robert J., 71, Clovis, July 4, Boice Funeral Home
Ireland, Leroy, 54, Fresno, July 2, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Jonasky, Leo John, 67, Lindsay, May 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Jones, Linda Jean, 55 Porterville, July 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Munoz, Rosa Alva, 82, Fresno, July 3, Serenity Funeral Services
Neufeld, Olga Valora, 94, Fresno, July 1, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Obata, Eleanor Munoz, 88, Selma, July 6, Lisle Funeral Home
Padilla, Raymond, 64, Biola, June 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Peters, Karen, 62, Fresno, June 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Ransier, Laura Marion, 95, Clovis, July 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rutigliano, Michael, 39, Fresno, July 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Scheidt, Roy Allen, 70, Fresno, July 7, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Telnas, Jackson Neal, 12, Porterville, June 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Teo-Anen, Ricardo, 86, Dinuba, June 26, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Torrez, Esiquiel Jr., 58 Fresno, June 30, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society
Van Hoorebeke, Robert Anthony, 58, Fresno, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
