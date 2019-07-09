Death Notices for Wednesday, July 10

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Baba, Linda, 75, Clovis, July 6, Boice Funeral Home

Bahling, Robert, 84, Fresno, April 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ball, Julia, 85, Fresno, June 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Bogdan, Thomas, 63, Fresno, July 8, Affordable Direct Cremations

Breitwieser, Fred, 93, Madera, July 1, Jay Chapel

Cadis, Rebecca Balete, 50, Porterville, July 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Coffelt, Patricia, 90, Exeter, July 7, Smith Family Chapel

Cortez Serrato, Juan, 58, Fresno, July 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Cruz, Ronnie Lee II, 22, Fresno, July 2, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Espinoza, Ricardo, 83, Fresno, July 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Gomez, Esiquio V., 85 Fresno, July 3, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Harshbarger, Billie, 79 Porterville, July 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hicks, Robert J., 71, Clovis, July 4, Boice Funeral Home

Ireland, Leroy, 54, Fresno, July 2, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Jonasky, Leo John, 67, Lindsay, May 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Jones, Linda Jean, 55 Porterville, July 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Munoz, Rosa Alva, 82, Fresno, July 3, Serenity Funeral Services

Neufeld, Olga Valora, 94, Fresno, July 1, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Obata, Eleanor Munoz, 88, Selma, July 6, Lisle Funeral Home

Padilla, Raymond, 64, Biola, June 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Peters, Karen, 62, Fresno, June 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Ransier, Laura Marion, 95, Clovis, July 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rutigliano, Michael, 39, Fresno, July 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Scheidt, Roy Allen, 70, Fresno, July 7, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Telnas, Jackson Neal, 12, Porterville, June 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Teo-Anen, Ricardo, 86, Dinuba, June 26, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Torrez, Esiquiel Jr., 58 Fresno, June 30, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society

Van Hoorebeke, Robert Anthony, 58, Fresno, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations