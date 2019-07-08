Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, July 9
Anderson, Betty Lou, 80, Fresno, July 1, Affordable Direct Cremations
Borton, James “Jim”, 71 Dinuba, July 1, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Ellis, Carolyn Ann, 88, Clovis, July 4, Lisle Funeral Home
Fernandez, Gabriel, 50, Terra Bella, July 2, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Gammon. Edward, 90, Fresno, July 3, The Neptune Society of Central California
Giddings, Betty C., 97 Visalia, July 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Green, Brenda Katherine, 69, Fresno, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Greene, Wendell Jackson, 92, Fresno, July 5, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Hopkick, Robert, 57, Coarsegold, July 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Labogin, Dannelly, 50, Visalia June 26, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
Mathews, Jerry Don, 85, Springville, July 4, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Miramontes, Jose G., 97, Fresno, July 5, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Moree, Patricia Ann, 82, Exeter, July 3, Smith Family Chapel
Orosco, Irene, 54, Firebaugh, June 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Parr, Melissa, 54, Madera, July 5, Jay Chapel
Perez, Patricia Jean, 61, Clovis, July 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Petrochilos, Deborah, 64, Fresno, July 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Philpot, Frank, 86, Fresno, June 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Sailor, Floyd L., 87, Prather, July 5, Neptune Society of Central California
Shirinian, Helen, 103, Fresno, July 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Sisk, Alvin Ray, 71, Fresno, June 16, Cremation Society of Central California
Siegel, Carol, 81, Fresno, July 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Tatami, Akio, 92, Reedley, June 30, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Thurlow, Dalla Marilyn, 93, Reedley, Feb. 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Winkempleck, Hubert, 72, Porterville, July 4, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
