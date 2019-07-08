Death Notices for Tuesday, July 9

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, Betty Lou, 80, Fresno, July 1, Affordable Direct Cremations

Borton, James “Jim”, 71 Dinuba, July 1, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Ellis, Carolyn Ann, 88, Clovis, July 4, Lisle Funeral Home

Fernandez, Gabriel, 50, Terra Bella, July 2, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Gammon. Edward, 90, Fresno, July 3, The Neptune Society of Central California

Giddings, Betty C., 97 Visalia, July 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Green, Brenda Katherine, 69, Fresno, July 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

Greene, Wendell Jackson, 92, Fresno, July 5, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Hopkick, Robert, 57, Coarsegold, July 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Labogin, Dannelly, 50, Visalia June 26, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia

Mathews, Jerry Don, 85, Springville, July 4, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Miramontes, Jose G., 97, Fresno, July 5, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Moree, Patricia Ann, 82, Exeter, July 3, Smith Family Chapel

Orosco, Irene, 54, Firebaugh, June 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Parr, Melissa, 54, Madera, July 5, Jay Chapel

Perez, Patricia Jean, 61, Clovis, July 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Petrochilos, Deborah, 64, Fresno, July 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Philpot, Frank, 86, Fresno, June 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Sailor, Floyd L., 87, Prather, July 5, Neptune Society of Central California

Shirinian, Helen, 103, Fresno, July 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Sisk, Alvin Ray, 71, Fresno, June 16, Cremation Society of Central California

Siegel, Carol, 81, Fresno, July 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Tatami, Akio, 92, Reedley, June 30, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Thurlow, Dalla Marilyn, 93, Reedley, Feb. 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Winkempleck, Hubert, 72, Porterville, July 4, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory