Death Notices for Saturday, July 6

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Campbell, Stephanie Rochelle, 52, Hanford, June 27, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Espinosa, Robert Frank, 55, Fresno, June 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Giddings, Betty Carmody, 97, Visalia, July 3, Myers Funeral Service and Cremtory

Haws, Taylor, 25, Fresno, July 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hubbs, Sylvia Grace, 96, Porterville, July 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Jimenez Yanez, Angel, 84, Terra Bella, June 30, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Jones, Alfred, 68, Fresno, June 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Ornelas Lara, Ramon, 67, Fresno, June 28, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Owens, Ronnah, 64, Fresno, June 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Pascual, Gabriel, 38, Pixley, June 29, Peer-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Perry, Adelina Evelyn, 94, Kerman, June 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Peters, Agnes Eula, 90, Fresno, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ramos, Simon Jr., 96, Fresno, June 27, Lisle Funeral Home

Reason, Ashanti, 16, Fresno, June 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Washington, Michael Sr., 66, Fresno, June 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service