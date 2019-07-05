Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, July 6
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Campbell, Stephanie Rochelle, 52, Hanford, June 27, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Espinosa, Robert Frank, 55, Fresno, June 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Giddings, Betty Carmody, 97, Visalia, July 3, Myers Funeral Service and Cremtory
Haws, Taylor, 25, Fresno, July 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hubbs, Sylvia Grace, 96, Porterville, July 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Jimenez Yanez, Angel, 84, Terra Bella, June 30, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Jones, Alfred, 68, Fresno, June 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Ornelas Lara, Ramon, 67, Fresno, June 28, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Owens, Ronnah, 64, Fresno, June 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Pascual, Gabriel, 38, Pixley, June 29, Peer-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Perry, Adelina Evelyn, 94, Kerman, June 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Peters, Agnes Eula, 90, Fresno, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ramos, Simon Jr., 96, Fresno, June 27, Lisle Funeral Home
Reason, Ashanti, 16, Fresno, June 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Washington, Michael Sr., 66, Fresno, June 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
