Death Notices for Thursday, July 4

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguirre, Amador, 38, Reedley, June 26, Cairns Funeral Home

Castro, Daniel Robert, 56, Fresno, June 26, Cairns Funeral Home

Garcia, Simona V., 81, Sanger, June 30, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Gottsch, Darold, 83, Tulare, June 30, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia

Hayward, Robert Ruggles, 83, Fresno, June 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Isaak, Paulena, 84, Fresno, June 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Luna, Lorraine, 55, Fresno, June 27, Chapel of the Light

Mitchell, Katherine Marie, 68, Clovis, July 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Nielsen, John Oluf, 102, Fresno, July 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Perkins, Donna Sue, 73, Fresno, June 23, Chapel of the Light

Ramirez Reyes, Antonio, 64, Fresno, July 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Raygoza Escobedo, Nemorio, 92, Fresno, June 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Shoop, Janice, 72, Clovis, July 1, Boice Funeral Home

Slover, Leslie Charles, 78, Fresno, June 28, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Unity, Jacey, 73, Fresno, June 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Witherspoon, Roneisha, 35, Fresno, June 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.