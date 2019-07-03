Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, July 4
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguirre, Amador, 38, Reedley, June 26, Cairns Funeral Home
Castro, Daniel Robert, 56, Fresno, June 26, Cairns Funeral Home
Garcia, Simona V., 81, Sanger, June 30, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Gottsch, Darold, 83, Tulare, June 30, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
Hayward, Robert Ruggles, 83, Fresno, June 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Isaak, Paulena, 84, Fresno, June 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Luna, Lorraine, 55, Fresno, June 27, Chapel of the Light
Mitchell, Katherine Marie, 68, Clovis, July 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Nielsen, John Oluf, 102, Fresno, July 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Perkins, Donna Sue, 73, Fresno, June 23, Chapel of the Light
Ramirez Reyes, Antonio, 64, Fresno, July 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Raygoza Escobedo, Nemorio, 92, Fresno, June 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Shoop, Janice, 72, Clovis, July 1, Boice Funeral Home
Slover, Leslie Charles, 78, Fresno, June 28, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Unity, Jacey, 73, Fresno, June 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Witherspoon, Roneisha, 35, Fresno, June 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
