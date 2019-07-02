Death Notices for Wednesday, July 3

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ayala Jr., David, 51, Porterville, June 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Chester, Ann, 94, Porterville, June 27, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Flores, Isabel, 89, Fresno, June 25, Lisle Funeral Home

Lasgoity, John Mitchel, 89, Madera, June 26, Jay Chapel

Marquez Acosto Sr., Gilbert, 55, Kerman, June 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Meade, Robert, 68, Fresno, June 30, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Montgomery, Brenda Layne, 80, Fresno, June 30, Affordable Direct Cremations

Polin, Nicholas Joseph, 22, Fresno, June 23, Lisle Funeral Home

Rodriquez, Arthur P., 75, Fowler, June 29, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Rousey, Gary, 70, Fresno, June 28, Jay Chapel

Salazar, Barbara, 77, Tulare, July 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Wiggins, Claudie Andrew, 91, Chowchilla, June 26, Yost & Webb Funeral Home