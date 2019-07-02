Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, July 3
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ayala Jr., David, 51, Porterville, June 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Chester, Ann, 94, Porterville, June 27, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Flores, Isabel, 89, Fresno, June 25, Lisle Funeral Home
Lasgoity, John Mitchel, 89, Madera, June 26, Jay Chapel
Marquez Acosto Sr., Gilbert, 55, Kerman, June 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Meade, Robert, 68, Fresno, June 30, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Montgomery, Brenda Layne, 80, Fresno, June 30, Affordable Direct Cremations
Polin, Nicholas Joseph, 22, Fresno, June 23, Lisle Funeral Home
Rodriquez, Arthur P., 75, Fowler, June 29, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Rousey, Gary, 70, Fresno, June 28, Jay Chapel
Salazar, Barbara, 77, Tulare, July 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Wiggins, Claudie Andrew, 91, Chowchilla, June 26, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Comments