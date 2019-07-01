Death Notices for Tuesday, July 2

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Allen, Boby, 84, Exeter, June 28, Smith Family Chapel

Amador, Catalina Diaz, 88, Fresno, June 28, Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel

Burkes, Helen, 85, Fresno, June 15, Boice Funeral Home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cantu, Hortencia, 91, Sanger, June 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Jones, Joanna Louise, 71, Madera, June 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Lopez, Ma Salud, 70, Fresno, June 22, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Maier, Ethelene “Vicki”, 89, Exeter, June 27, Smith Family Chapel

Montejano, Guadalupe Carmen, 55, Fresno, June 25, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Orozco, Trinidad A., 90, Fresno, June 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Peterson, Vicki, 67, Fresno, June 25, Lisle Funeral Home

Rivera, Emma Jane, 71, Clovis, June 23, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Rumbley, Larrel, 32, Fresno, April 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Wilson, Cole Hunter, 4, Prather, June 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Wilson, Laci Brooke, 29, Prather, June 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Wilson, Reagan Brooker, 8, Prather, June 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Winslow, Ilene Ruth, 66, Fresno, June 26, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home