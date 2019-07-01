Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, July 2
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Allen, Boby, 84, Exeter, June 28, Smith Family Chapel
Amador, Catalina Diaz, 88, Fresno, June 28, Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel
Burkes, Helen, 85, Fresno, June 15, Boice Funeral Home
Cantu, Hortencia, 91, Sanger, June 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Jones, Joanna Louise, 71, Madera, June 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Lopez, Ma Salud, 70, Fresno, June 22, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Maier, Ethelene “Vicki”, 89, Exeter, June 27, Smith Family Chapel
Montejano, Guadalupe Carmen, 55, Fresno, June 25, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Orozco, Trinidad A., 90, Fresno, June 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Peterson, Vicki, 67, Fresno, June 25, Lisle Funeral Home
Rivera, Emma Jane, 71, Clovis, June 23, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Rumbley, Larrel, 32, Fresno, April 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Wilson, Cole Hunter, 4, Prather, June 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Wilson, Laci Brooke, 29, Prather, June 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Wilson, Reagan Brooker, 8, Prather, June 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Winslow, Ilene Ruth, 66, Fresno, June 26, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
