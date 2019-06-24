Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 25
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Andrade Farias, Ramiro, 95, Fresno,, June 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Boyce, Joy Elaine, 79, Fresno, June 22, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Bundy, Mark, 50, Fresno, May 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Delgado, Joe Pedro, 55, Sanger, June 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
DeRouchey, Robert, 91, Clovis, June 18, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Flores Johnny Jess, 75, Fresno, June 20, Lisle Funeral Home
Freitas, Gil, 54, Fresno,, June 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Gonzalez, Jose Luis, 73, Fresno,, June 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Harris, Tyler Lee, 28, Fresno,, June 16, 2019 Cremation Society of Central California
Haxton, Kenneth Ray, 90, Fresno,, June 19, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Hernandez Judy C., 57, Fresno, June 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Jones, David F., 72, Fresno, June 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Mayer, Sally, 62. Clovis, June 18, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Miller, Alice, 91, Fresno, June 12, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Pardini, William Francis, 66, Fresno, June 19, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Phetngao, Ruby, 75, Fresno, June 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Pieper, Ottilie T., 89, Friant, June 21, Chapel of the Light
Pistoresi, Sam, 87, Madera, June 21, Jay Chapel
Silva, Ricardo, 78, Tulare, June 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Snow, James Munn, 74, Dinuba, June 18, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Zuniga, Manuel, 77, Cutler, June 21, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
