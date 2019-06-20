Death Notices for Friday, June 21

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Brawley, Veronica Lynn, 50, Sanger, June 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cardenas de Navarro, Altagracia, 89, Fowler, June 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Dewalt, Paul, 92, Friant, May 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Loera, Robert, 51, Kingsburg, June 14, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Lowman, Rebecca Mae, 94, Clovis, June 17, Affordable Direct Cremations

Malvinni, Yvonne Marie, 79, Clovis, June 19, Serenity Funeral Services

Mellon, Clara Mae, 94, Fresno, June 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Monfort, Loretta M., 79, Clovis, April 5, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Rangel, Randolf Martin, 64, Porterville, June 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

Sullivan, Jack Thomas, 76, Fresno, June 18, Affordable Direct Cremations

Tsaris, Toula, 88, Fresno, June 17, Lisle Funeral Home