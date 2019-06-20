Death Notices
Death Notices for Friday, June 21
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Brawley, Veronica Lynn, 50, Sanger, June 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cardenas de Navarro, Altagracia, 89, Fowler, June 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Dewalt, Paul, 92, Friant, May 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Loera, Robert, 51, Kingsburg, June 14, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Lowman, Rebecca Mae, 94, Clovis, June 17, Affordable Direct Cremations
Malvinni, Yvonne Marie, 79, Clovis, June 19, Serenity Funeral Services
Mellon, Clara Mae, 94, Fresno, June 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Monfort, Loretta M., 79, Clovis, April 5, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Rangel, Randolf Martin, 64, Porterville, June 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
Sullivan, Jack Thomas, 76, Fresno, June 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
Tsaris, Toula, 88, Fresno, June 17, Lisle Funeral Home
