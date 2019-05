Death Notices for Thursday, May 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, Wayne Lee, 69, Kerman, May 25, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Ayala, Christopher Thomas, 45, Madera, May 21, Jay Chapel

Battle, Ezelma, 85, Fresno, May 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Bautista, Alberto, 57, Reedley, May 24, Cairns Funeral Home

Blevins, AC Sonny, 81, Clovis, May 26, Boice Funeral Home

Brown, Nuel Wayne, 53, Fresno, May 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Christiansen, Betty Wyoming, 79, Madera, May 15, Jay Chapel

Epperson, Dorothy, 100, Coarsegold, May 13, The Neptune Society of Central California

Floy, May Cane, 88, Fresno, May 26, Jay Chapel

Ghoslin, James Edison, 88, Clovis, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Gonzalez Navarro, Jose De Jesus, 76, Riverdale, May 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Islas, Leobardo, 76, Reedley, May 25, Cairns Funeral Home

Jackson Jr., Christopher C., 62, Fresno, May 7, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Jones Jr., Roy Kenneth, 92, Fresno, May 26, Neptune Society of Central California

Jost, Waneta, 92, Reedley, May 27, Cairns Funeral Home

Kent, Karl Pete, 90, Clovis, May 28, Boice Funeral Home

Martin, Sandra Karen, 56, Fresno, May 22, Lisle Funeral Home

McCorvey Sr., Clifford, 72, Fresno, May 18, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

McCutchan, Duane, 86, Reedley, May 26, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Meisner, Betty Ann, 73, Fresno, May 20, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Mendoza, Guadalupe Pena, 70, Sanger, May 24, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Montgomery, Beverly, 86, Kingsburg, May 29, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Palmore, Bettye Louise, 75, Fresno, May 9, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Perez, Seth, infant, Fresno, May 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ramirez Sr., Richard, 87, Madera, May 18, Jay Chapel

Sanchez, Jose, 89, Coalinga, May 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Sarkisian, Rebecca, 63, Fresno, May 23, Jay Chapel

Sotelo, Dan, 83, Madera, May 26, Jay Chapel

Toscano, Amador B., 95, Fresno, May 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral home

Totoian, George A., 97, Fresno, May 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Wagner, Robert Theodore, 71, Fresno, May 23, Lisle Funeral Home

Yanis, Destiny Mariah, 28, Fresno, May 9, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel