Death Notices for Friday, March 1

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Acevedo, Lili, 55, Fresno, Feb. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Angel, Allison Laurie, 27 Fresno, Feb. 24, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Botello, Rosie, 77, Cutler, Feb. 27, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Cleofe Jr., Mariano B., 70, Fresno, Feb. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Coombs, Dennes Boyd, 81, Madera, Feb. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Maria Lilia, 93, Fresno, Feb. 25, Boice Funeral Home
Groves, Timothy Lee, 53, Lindsay, Feb. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hembree, Leticia, 89, Fresno, Feb. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Lieder, Theodore, 80, Fresno, Feb. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
McNiece, Geraldine, 83, Fresno, Feb. 23, Serenity Funeral Services
Monopoli, Barbara Ann, 86, Fresno, Feb. 22, Serenity Funeral Services
Nielsen, Kim Allen, 62, Fresno, Feb. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
Padua, Celedonia, 70, Clovis, Feb. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Prendez, Frances, 81, Visalia, Feb. 28, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Quitoriano, Adelina R., 94, Fresno, Feb. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Richardson, Ronald Edward, 74, Fresno, Feb. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Robinson, Tanya Denise, 55, Fresno, Feb. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Smith, Lillie Bee, 88, Fresno, Feb. 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc
Toney, Janet Marie, 58, Fresno, Feb. 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Torres, Manuel, 68, Fresno, Feb. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Williams, Gladys Stine, 79, Fresno, Feb. 17, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Wilson, Irene, 92, Madera, Feb. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
