Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, March 1

Fresno Bee Staff

February 28, 2019 01:55 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Acevedo, Lili, 55, Fresno, Feb. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Angel, Allison Laurie, 27 Fresno, Feb. 24, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Botello, Rosie, 77, Cutler, Feb. 27, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Cleofe Jr., Mariano B., 70, Fresno, Feb. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Coombs, Dennes Boyd, 81, Madera, Feb. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Maria Lilia, 93, Fresno, Feb. 25, Boice Funeral Home

Groves, Timothy Lee, 53, Lindsay, Feb. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hembree, Leticia, 89, Fresno, Feb. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Lieder, Theodore, 80, Fresno, Feb. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

McNiece, Geraldine, 83, Fresno, Feb. 23, Serenity Funeral Services

Monopoli, Barbara Ann, 86, Fresno, Feb. 22, Serenity Funeral Services

Nielsen, Kim Allen, 62, Fresno, Feb. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations

Padua, Celedonia, 70, Clovis, Feb. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Prendez, Frances, 81, Visalia, Feb. 28, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Quitoriano, Adelina R., 94, Fresno, Feb. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Richardson, Ronald Edward, 74, Fresno, Feb. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Robinson, Tanya Denise, 55, Fresno, Feb. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Smith, Lillie Bee, 88, Fresno, Feb. 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc

Toney, Janet Marie, 58, Fresno, Feb. 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Torres, Manuel, 68, Fresno, Feb. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Williams, Gladys Stine, 79, Fresno, Feb. 17, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Wilson, Irene, 92, Madera, Feb. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations

