Death Notices

Death Notices Thursday, Feb. 28

Fresno Bee Staff

February 27, 2019 02:42 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Amlin, Thomas Joseph, 87, Terra Bella, Feb. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Avalos, Jose De Jesus, 58, Fresno, Feb. 15, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Barbosa, Emilio Andres, 36, Fresno, Feb. 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Brinegar, Victoria, 90, Selma, Feb. 24, Bocie Funeral Home

Bryant, Adam, 41, Clovis, Feb. 22, Boice Funeral Home

Catalina Chavira, 99, Madera, Feb. 22, Jay Chapel

Cha, Vang, 47, Fresno, Feb. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Crowell, Karen Sue, 64, Tulare, Feb. 23, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Day, Glenda, 61, Fresno, Feb. 6, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Dunn, Pam, 77, Porterville, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Evans-Morrow, Hattie Mae, 99, Fresno, Feb. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Fisch, Danny Lee, 56, Strathmore, Feb. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Gilles, Florence, 93, Madera, Feb. 25, Jay Chapel

Inzunsa, Manuel, 71, Porterville, Feb. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

La Beau, Helen M., 95, Porterville, Feb. 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Langley III, Guy, 79, Fresno, Feb. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Madera, Isidro, 77, Fresno, Feb. 24, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Mason, Winston, 77, Fresno, Feb. 26, The Neptune Society of Central California

Mays, John Henry, 57, Tulare, Feb. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Mead, Glenda Lou, 84, Porterville, Feb. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Mesta, Lisa, 53, Fresno, Feb. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Minhoto, Monsignor Walter, 80, Fresno, Feb. 18, Jay Chapel

Parks, David, 58, Fresno, Feb. 9, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Rincon Bolanos, Leonel, 55, Fresno, Feb. 19, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Rodriguez-Bernal, Lesley, 15, Fresno, Feb. 21, Serenity Funeral Services

Sherlock, Michael James, 65, Coalinga, Feb. 24, Neptune Society of Central California

Torres, Manuel, 68, Fresno, December 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

