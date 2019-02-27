Death Notices Thursday, Feb. 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Amlin, Thomas Joseph, 87, Terra Bella, Feb. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Avalos, Jose De Jesus, 58, Fresno, Feb. 15, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Barbosa, Emilio Andres, 36, Fresno, Feb. 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Brinegar, Victoria, 90, Selma, Feb. 24, Bocie Funeral Home
Bryant, Adam, 41, Clovis, Feb. 22, Boice Funeral Home
Catalina Chavira, 99, Madera, Feb. 22, Jay Chapel
Cha, Vang, 47, Fresno, Feb. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Crowell, Karen Sue, 64, Tulare, Feb. 23, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Day, Glenda, 61, Fresno, Feb. 6, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Dunn, Pam, 77, Porterville, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Evans-Morrow, Hattie Mae, 99, Fresno, Feb. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Fisch, Danny Lee, 56, Strathmore, Feb. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Gilles, Florence, 93, Madera, Feb. 25, Jay Chapel
Inzunsa, Manuel, 71, Porterville, Feb. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
La Beau, Helen M., 95, Porterville, Feb. 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Langley III, Guy, 79, Fresno, Feb. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Madera, Isidro, 77, Fresno, Feb. 24, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Mason, Winston, 77, Fresno, Feb. 26, The Neptune Society of Central California
Mays, John Henry, 57, Tulare, Feb. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Mead, Glenda Lou, 84, Porterville, Feb. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Mesta, Lisa, 53, Fresno, Feb. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Minhoto, Monsignor Walter, 80, Fresno, Feb. 18, Jay Chapel
Parks, David, 58, Fresno, Feb. 9, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Rincon Bolanos, Leonel, 55, Fresno, Feb. 19, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Rodriguez-Bernal, Lesley, 15, Fresno, Feb. 21, Serenity Funeral Services
Sherlock, Michael James, 65, Coalinga, Feb. 24, Neptune Society of Central California
Torres, Manuel, 68, Fresno, December 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
