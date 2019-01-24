Death Notices Friday, Jan. 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Andrade Solade, Rita, 84, Madera, Jan. 17, Jay Chapel
Andrade, Jose Omar, 35, Dinuba, Jan. 23, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Becerra Ramos, Maria De Jesus, 80, Porterville, Jan. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Bowen, Robert Allen, 74, Fresno, Jan. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Brock, Richard “Cappy”, 75, Porterville, Jan. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Channoi, Phong, 96, Fresno, Jan. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Dominguez Guerra, Guadalupe, 73, Fresno, Jan. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
England, Tom, 83, Fresno, Jan. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Harikian, Ohannes, 87, Fresno, Jan. 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Harris, Nancy Lee, 69, Dinuba, Jan. 23, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Harvey, Michelle, 50, Fresno, Jan. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Krum, Norman Phillip, 88, Parlier, Jan. 17, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Mendoza Martinez, Esteban, 35, Parlier, Jan. 15, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Moore, Glenda Jean, 60, Tulare, Jan. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Scharnick, Chester Ruben, 84, Fresno, Jan. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Sconiers, Janetta Lee, 64, Fresno, Jan. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Smith, Margaret, 89, Madera, Jan. 11, Jay Chapel
Wood, Clara Ray, 90, Porterville, Jan. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
