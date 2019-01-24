Death Notices

Death Notices Friday, Jan. 25

Fresno Bee Staff

January 24, 2019 12:05 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Andrade Solade, Rita, 84, Madera, Jan. 17, Jay Chapel

Andrade, Jose Omar, 35, Dinuba, Jan. 23, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Becerra Ramos, Maria De Jesus, 80, Porterville, Jan. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Bowen, Robert Allen, 74, Fresno, Jan. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Brock, Richard “Cappy”, 75, Porterville, Jan. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Channoi, Phong, 96, Fresno, Jan. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Dominguez Guerra, Guadalupe, 73, Fresno, Jan. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

England, Tom, 83, Fresno, Jan. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Harikian, Ohannes, 87, Fresno, Jan. 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Harris, Nancy Lee, 69, Dinuba, Jan. 23, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Harvey, Michelle, 50, Fresno, Jan. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Krum, Norman Phillip, 88, Parlier, Jan. 17, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Mendoza Martinez, Esteban, 35, Parlier, Jan. 15, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Moore, Glenda Jean, 60, Tulare, Jan. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Scharnick, Chester Ruben, 84, Fresno, Jan. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Sconiers, Janetta Lee, 64, Fresno, Jan. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Smith, Margaret, 89, Madera, Jan. 11, Jay Chapel

Wood, Clara Ray, 90, Porterville, Jan. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

