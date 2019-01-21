Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

January 21, 2019 12:13 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Avedisian, Edward, 94, Fresno, Jan. 17, Lisle Funeral Home

Berg, Steven Arthur, 61, Clovis, Jan. 14, Boice Funeral Home

Brawner, Margaret A., 77, Springville, Jan. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cedillo Rios, Raymond, 67, Fresno, Jan. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Dunkel, Mary C., 93, Sanger, Jan. 12, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Glusing, Daniel Duane, 71, Madera, Jan. 14, Startford Evans Merced Funeral Home

Goss, Richard, 63, Porterville, Jan. 21, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hardamon, Bridget Maureen, 50, Fresno, Jan. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Lockwood, John Patrick, 71, Clovis, Jan. 16, Boice Funeral Home

Martinez, Aaron, 24, Springville, Jan. 19, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Mason, Bernice, 81, Fresno, Jan. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Mc En Touch, Joihananh K., 70, Fresno, Jan. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Morgan, Gary Shaun, 52, Porterville, Jan. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Norman, James Vernon, 84, Fresno, Jan. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations

Quevedo, Jesus, 84, Cutler, Jan. 16, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Rigall, Donald, 94, Fresno, Dec. 21, The Neptune Society of Central California

Rivera-Burgara, Isabel, 64, Fresno, Jan. 11, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

Rogers, Delilah, 90, Fresno, Jan. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Salsgiver, Donna, 62, Porterville, Jan. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Serrage, Becky Sue, 64, Fresno, Dec. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations

Snavely Jr., Robert, 66, Fresno, Dec. 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Torres Herrera, Manuel J., 79, Porterville, Jan. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Toste, Antonio G., 89, Riverdale, Jan. 17 Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

Vest, Evelyn, 87, Fresno, Jan. 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Weldon, Bert, 62, Tollhouse, Jan. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

  Comments  