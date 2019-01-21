Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Avedisian, Edward, 94, Fresno, Jan. 17, Lisle Funeral Home
Berg, Steven Arthur, 61, Clovis, Jan. 14, Boice Funeral Home
Brawner, Margaret A., 77, Springville, Jan. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cedillo Rios, Raymond, 67, Fresno, Jan. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Dunkel, Mary C., 93, Sanger, Jan. 12, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Glusing, Daniel Duane, 71, Madera, Jan. 14, Startford Evans Merced Funeral Home
Goss, Richard, 63, Porterville, Jan. 21, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hardamon, Bridget Maureen, 50, Fresno, Jan. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Lockwood, John Patrick, 71, Clovis, Jan. 16, Boice Funeral Home
Martinez, Aaron, 24, Springville, Jan. 19, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Mason, Bernice, 81, Fresno, Jan. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Mc En Touch, Joihananh K., 70, Fresno, Jan. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Morgan, Gary Shaun, 52, Porterville, Jan. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Norman, James Vernon, 84, Fresno, Jan. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations
Quevedo, Jesus, 84, Cutler, Jan. 16, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Rigall, Donald, 94, Fresno, Dec. 21, The Neptune Society of Central California
Rivera-Burgara, Isabel, 64, Fresno, Jan. 11, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
Rogers, Delilah, 90, Fresno, Jan. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Salsgiver, Donna, 62, Porterville, Jan. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Serrage, Becky Sue, 64, Fresno, Dec. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
Snavely Jr., Robert, 66, Fresno, Dec. 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Torres Herrera, Manuel J., 79, Porterville, Jan. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Toste, Antonio G., 89, Riverdale, Jan. 17 Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
Vest, Evelyn, 87, Fresno, Jan. 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Weldon, Bert, 62, Tollhouse, Jan. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
