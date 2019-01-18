Death Notices for Saturday, Jan. 19

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarado Leon, Gerardo, 41, Fresno, Jan. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Baba, Miyeko, 97, Selma, Jan. 12, Farewll-Page Funeral Chapel
Coghill, Davis, 70, Kingsburg, Jan. 17, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Gutierrez, Amparo, 93, Sanger, Jan. 14, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Hill, Frank E., 98, Springville, Jan. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Iwamura, Akira, 99 Selma, Jan. 16, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Laugesen, Gordon Thomas, 84, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light
Pen, Thy, 72, Fresno, Jan. 14, Chapel of the Light
Reyes Olarte, Galacion, 95, Fresno, Jan. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Sanchez Rodriguez, Ezequiel, 67, Fresno, Jan. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Shry, Tony, 75, Porterville, Jan. 16, Porterville Funeral & Creation Center
Smith, Teri Ellen, 61, Fresno, Jan. 2, Chapel of the Light
VanNess, Freda W., 93 Visalia, Jan. 17, Smith Family Chapel
Walden, George R., 87, Oakhurst, Jan. 12, Neptune Society of Central California
Wong, Dan, 90, Fresno, Jan. 16, Lisle Funeral Home
