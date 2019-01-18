Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, Jan. 19

Fresno Bee Staff

January 18, 2019 02:33 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarado Leon, Gerardo, 41, Fresno, Jan. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Baba, Miyeko, 97, Selma, Jan. 12, Farewll-Page Funeral Chapel

Coghill, Davis, 70, Kingsburg, Jan. 17, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Gutierrez, Amparo, 93, Sanger, Jan. 14, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Hill, Frank E., 98, Springville, Jan. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Iwamura, Akira, 99 Selma, Jan. 16, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Laugesen, Gordon Thomas, 84, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light

Pen, Thy, 72, Fresno, Jan. 14, Chapel of the Light

Reyes Olarte, Galacion, 95, Fresno, Jan. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Sanchez Rodriguez, Ezequiel, 67, Fresno, Jan. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Shry, Tony, 75, Porterville, Jan. 16, Porterville Funeral & Creation Center

Smith, Teri Ellen, 61, Fresno, Jan. 2, Chapel of the Light

VanNess, Freda W., 93 Visalia, Jan. 17, Smith Family Chapel

Walden, George R., 87, Oakhurst, Jan. 12, Neptune Society of Central California

Wong, Dan, 90, Fresno, Jan. 16, Lisle Funeral Home

