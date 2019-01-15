Death Notices for Wednesday, Jan. 16

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarado, Martha, 80, Fresno, Jan. 11, Lisle Funeral Home
Campos, Daniel, 60, Fresno, Jan. 5, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Cantor Santibanez, Procesa, 50, Porterville, Jan. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Cash, Josephine, 87, Clovis, Jan. 10, Boice Funeral Home
Cunningham, Raymond Lee, 85, Tulare, Jan. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Dulay, Lawrence, 77, Porterville, Jan. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Foster Jr., Neadly Ingram, 66, Fresno, Jan. 7, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
Garcia, Irene April, 97, Fresno, Jan. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Glenn, Elizabeth Jewell, 81, Dunlap, Jan. 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Harper, C.R., 87, Clovis, Jan. 13, Boice Funeral Home
Heyano, Shigeru, 90, Kingsburg, Jan. 10, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Lucido, Elizabeth S., 75, Fresno, Jan. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Maciel, Edward "Joe", 81, Madera, Jan. 11, Jay Chapel
Martinez Escsreno, Ricardo, 74, Fresno, Dec. 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Martinez Garay, Juan, 69, Chowchilla, Jan. 5, Jay Chapel
McCullough, Ben, 92, Fresno, Jan. 7, Jay Chapel
Miller, Robert Eugene, 87, Clovis, Jan. 8, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Painter, Geneva Pearl, 87, Visalia, Jan. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Payne, Anita, 65, Clovis, Jan. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Qualls, Bruce William, 42, Porterville, Dec. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rodriguez Caballero, Alejandro, 28, Clovis, Jan. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Rodriquez, Richard "Gabby", 80, Fowler, Jan. 13, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Sifuentes, Jesse, 74, Fresno, Jan. 10, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
Tabb, Rochelle Byrd, 57, Fresno, Jan. 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Valentine, Betty Lee, 80, Fresno, Jan. 10, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
Vega, Johnny, 78, Porterville, Jan. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Weeks, Elsie, 98, Fresno, Jan. 9, Boice Funeral Home
