Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, Jan. 16

Fresno Bee Staff

January 15, 2019 12:05 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarado, Martha, 80, Fresno, Jan. 11, Lisle Funeral Home

Campos, Daniel, 60, Fresno, Jan. 5, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Cantor Santibanez, Procesa, 50, Porterville, Jan. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Cash, Josephine, 87, Clovis, Jan. 10, Boice Funeral Home

Cunningham, Raymond Lee, 85, Tulare, Jan. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Dulay, Lawrence, 77, Porterville, Jan. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Foster Jr., Neadly Ingram, 66, Fresno, Jan. 7, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

Garcia, Irene April, 97, Fresno, Jan. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Glenn, Elizabeth Jewell, 81, Dunlap, Jan. 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Harper, C.R., 87, Clovis, Jan. 13, Boice Funeral Home

Heyano, Shigeru, 90, Kingsburg, Jan. 10, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Lucido, Elizabeth S., 75, Fresno, Jan. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Maciel, Edward "Joe", 81, Madera, Jan. 11, Jay Chapel

Martinez Escsreno, Ricardo, 74, Fresno, Dec. 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Martinez Garay, Juan, 69, Chowchilla, Jan. 5, Jay Chapel

McCullough, Ben, 92, Fresno, Jan. 7, Jay Chapel

Miller, Robert Eugene, 87, Clovis, Jan. 8, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Painter, Geneva Pearl, 87, Visalia, Jan. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Payne, Anita, 65, Clovis, Jan. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Qualls, Bruce William, 42, Porterville, Dec. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rodriguez Caballero, Alejandro, 28, Clovis, Jan. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Rodriquez, Richard "Gabby", 80, Fowler, Jan. 13, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Sifuentes, Jesse, 74, Fresno, Jan. 10, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

Tabb, Rochelle Byrd, 57, Fresno, Jan. 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Valentine, Betty Lee, 80, Fresno, Jan. 10, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

Vega, Johnny, 78, Porterville, Jan. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Weeks, Elsie, 98, Fresno, Jan. 9, Boice Funeral Home

