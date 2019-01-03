Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 4

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilar De Cortes, Leticia, 55, Fresno, Dec. 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Banda, Steven A., 25, Kerman, Dec. 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Barboza, Angelina “Angie,” 59, Selma, Dec. 27, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Brooks-Anderson, Kimberly Hemitt, 52, Fresno, Dec. 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Chacon, Martin Jr., 40, Pinedale, Jan. 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Clark, Alfred, 96, Porterville, Jan. 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
De Gracia Medina, Bonifacio, 82, Reedley, Dec. 30, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Garrion, Gloria G., 92, Fresno, Dec. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Gathright, Lynn Edward, 88, Fresno, Dec. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Gonzales Ortiz, Misty, 41, Dinuba, Jan. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Hopkins, Chip, 57, Madera, Dec. 29, Jay Chapel
Johnson-Harper, Nathan Antonio, 34, Fresno, Dec. 15, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Kingsland, GeeBee, 96, Sanger, Dec. 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Lambert, Martiel, 37, Fresno, Dec. 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Magana, Gloria, 80, Fresno, Dec. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Marquez, John Paul “Johnnie,” 70, Fresno, Dec. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Moriano, Manuel, 71, Fresno, Dec. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Napoletano, Johnny, 86, Fresno, Dec. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Penman, Sylvia, 94, Fresno, Dec. 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Samuelson, Ralph, 91, Fresno, Dec. 31, The Neptune Society of Central California
Santillan, Virginia, 75, Fresno, Jan. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Thomas, Eric Brian, 51, Fresno, Dec. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
White, Chester M. Jr., 86, Fresno, Dec. 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Woodman, David, 72, Fresno, Dec. 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Xiong, Jim Leng, 68, Fresno, Dec. 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
