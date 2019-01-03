Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 4

Fresno Bee Staff

January 03, 2019 01:53 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilar De Cortes, Leticia, 55, Fresno, Dec. 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Banda, Steven A., 25, Kerman, Dec. 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Barboza, Angelina “Angie,” 59, Selma, Dec. 27, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Brooks-Anderson, Kimberly Hemitt, 52, Fresno, Dec. 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Chacon, Martin Jr., 40, Pinedale, Jan. 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Clark, Alfred, 96, Porterville, Jan. 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

De Gracia Medina, Bonifacio, 82, Reedley, Dec. 30, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Garrion, Gloria G., 92, Fresno, Dec. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Gathright, Lynn Edward, 88, Fresno, Dec. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Gonzales Ortiz, Misty, 41, Dinuba, Jan. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Hopkins, Chip, 57, Madera, Dec. 29, Jay Chapel

Johnson-Harper, Nathan Antonio, 34, Fresno, Dec. 15, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Kingsland, GeeBee, 96, Sanger, Dec. 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Lambert, Martiel, 37, Fresno, Dec. 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Magana, Gloria, 80, Fresno, Dec. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Marquez, John Paul “Johnnie,” 70, Fresno, Dec. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Moriano, Manuel, 71, Fresno, Dec. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Napoletano, Johnny, 86, Fresno, Dec. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Penman, Sylvia, 94, Fresno, Dec. 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Samuelson, Ralph, 91, Fresno, Dec. 31, The Neptune Society of Central California

Santillan, Virginia, 75, Fresno, Jan. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Thomas, Eric Brian, 51, Fresno, Dec. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

White, Chester M. Jr., 86, Fresno, Dec. 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Woodman, David, 72, Fresno, Dec. 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Xiong, Jim Leng, 68, Fresno, Dec. 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

