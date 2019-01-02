Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Jan. 3

Fresno Bee Staff

January 02, 2019 01:31 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Accornero, Marlys, 82, Clovis, Dec. 30, Boice Funeral Home

Ayerza, Philip, 60, Fresno, Nov. 29, Jay Chapel

Bedolla Reyes, Jack, 50, Orosi, Dec. 29, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Brazell, Lee Etta, 76, Porterville, Dec. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Castanos, Joseph, 90, Fresno, Dec. 10, Jay Chapel

Cordova, Josette Marie, 53, Fresno, Dec. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Crabtree, Verna Mae, 96, Porterville, Dec. 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Garcia, Daniel, 70, Fresno, Dec. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gillette, Dean J., 90, Orange Cove, Dec. 28, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Halemeier, Henry James, 94, Reedley, Dec. 29, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Koda, Toshi, 100, Fresno, Dec. 28, Lisle Funeral Home

McDonald, Max Leon Jr., 77, Fresno, Dec. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Morris, Brian, 50, Fresno, Dec. 3, Cremation Society of Central California

Ohanesian, Florence, 91, Fresno, Dec. 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Pitcairn, Clara Bell, 81, Fresno, Dec. 28, Boice Funeral Home

Robbins, Helen Jean, 92, Fresno, Dec. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Saenbouttarath, Phouvath, 49, Fresno, Dec. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Sindberg, Kyle V., 33, Fresno, Dec. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Smotherman, Lorna, 71, Clovis, Dec. 28, Affordable Direct Cremations

Stittich, Elizabeth, 88, Fresno, Dec. 27, Jay Chapel

Velasco, Moises, 77, Tulare, Dec. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Vong, Kham, 72, Fresno, Dec. 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Welch, Ramona Frances, 85, Visalia, Jan. 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Williams, James J. Sr., 90, Clovis, Dec. 30, Boice Funeral Home

Zamarripa, Francisco, 74, Fresno, Dec. 28, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

