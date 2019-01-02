Death Notices for Thursday, Jan. 3

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Accornero, Marlys, 82, Clovis, Dec. 30, Boice Funeral Home
Ayerza, Philip, 60, Fresno, Nov. 29, Jay Chapel
Bedolla Reyes, Jack, 50, Orosi, Dec. 29, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Brazell, Lee Etta, 76, Porterville, Dec. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Castanos, Joseph, 90, Fresno, Dec. 10, Jay Chapel
Cordova, Josette Marie, 53, Fresno, Dec. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Crabtree, Verna Mae, 96, Porterville, Dec. 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Garcia, Daniel, 70, Fresno, Dec. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gillette, Dean J., 90, Orange Cove, Dec. 28, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Halemeier, Henry James, 94, Reedley, Dec. 29, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Koda, Toshi, 100, Fresno, Dec. 28, Lisle Funeral Home
McDonald, Max Leon Jr., 77, Fresno, Dec. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Morris, Brian, 50, Fresno, Dec. 3, Cremation Society of Central California
Ohanesian, Florence, 91, Fresno, Dec. 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Pitcairn, Clara Bell, 81, Fresno, Dec. 28, Boice Funeral Home
Robbins, Helen Jean, 92, Fresno, Dec. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Saenbouttarath, Phouvath, 49, Fresno, Dec. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Sindberg, Kyle V., 33, Fresno, Dec. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Smotherman, Lorna, 71, Clovis, Dec. 28, Affordable Direct Cremations
Stittich, Elizabeth, 88, Fresno, Dec. 27, Jay Chapel
Velasco, Moises, 77, Tulare, Dec. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Vong, Kham, 72, Fresno, Dec. 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Welch, Ramona Frances, 85, Visalia, Jan. 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Williams, James J. Sr., 90, Clovis, Dec. 30, Boice Funeral Home
Zamarripa, Francisco, 74, Fresno, Dec. 28, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
