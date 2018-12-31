Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 1

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Calderon, John Enrique, 56, Sanger, Dec. 22, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Castro, Enedina Marie, 92, Sanger, Dec. 23, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Davis, Bonnie Marie, 74, Porterville, Dec. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Dolin, Francis Jr., 74, Fresno, Dec. 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Hiatt, Michael R., 76, Oakhurst, Dec. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hutt, Jennifer Jean, 61, Madera, Dec. 26, Serenity Funeral Services
Johnson, Ruth, 93, Selma, Dec. 14, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Licon, Alfred James, 96, Fowler, Dec. 26, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Miller, Ruby, 78, Fresno, Dec. 30, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Nickels, Mathew Leonard, 81, Fresno, Dec. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Owens, Ben, 86, Clovis, Dec. 28, Serenity Funeral Services
Rios, Daniel, 88, Sanger, Dec. 21, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Smothermon, Patricia Dee, 74, Porterville, Dec. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Sorensen, Linda Sue, 78, Fresno, Dec. 12, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Vaca, Angelica, 1, Fresno, Dec. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Veach, Elzie William, 94, Fresno, Dec. 16, Neptune Society of Central California
Vega, Patricia, 57, Clovis, Dec. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Comments