Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 1

Fresno Bee Staff

December 31, 2018 12:30 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Calderon, John Enrique, 56, Sanger, Dec. 22, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Castro, Enedina Marie, 92, Sanger, Dec. 23, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Davis, Bonnie Marie, 74, Porterville, Dec. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Dolin, Francis Jr., 74, Fresno, Dec. 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Hiatt, Michael R., 76, Oakhurst, Dec. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hutt, Jennifer Jean, 61, Madera, Dec. 26, Serenity Funeral Services

Johnson, Ruth, 93, Selma, Dec. 14, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Licon, Alfred James, 96, Fowler, Dec. 26, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Miller, Ruby, 78, Fresno, Dec. 30, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Nickels, Mathew Leonard, 81, Fresno, Dec. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Owens, Ben, 86, Clovis, Dec. 28, Serenity Funeral Services

Rios, Daniel, 88, Sanger, Dec. 21, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Smothermon, Patricia Dee, 74, Porterville, Dec. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Sorensen, Linda Sue, 78, Fresno, Dec. 12, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Vaca, Angelica, 1, Fresno, Dec. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Veach, Elzie William, 94, Fresno, Dec. 16, Neptune Society of Central California

Vega, Patricia, 57, Clovis, Dec. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

