Death Notices for Saturday, Dec. 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarado, JJ, 5, Visalia, Dec. 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Barsamian, Jack, 60, Cutler, Dec. 25, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Home
Caldera, Robert M., 47, Fresno, Dec. 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Gardner, Lois, 88, Sanger, Dec. 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Gil, Elisa, 41, Dinuba, Dec. 24, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Kerner Wesley Roy, 91, Fresno, Dec. 24, Lisle Funeral Home
Lager, Verne Carter, 63, Springville, Dec. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lindsay Jr., John Thomas, 72, Porterville, Dec. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lorenzo, Hernandez Galeana, 74, Fresno, Dec. 3, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Machus, Margaret, 82, Fresno, Dec. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Pennington, Tony Allen, 72, Porterville, Dec. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rowan, Wanda, 75, Dinuba, Dec. 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Wilson, Larry, 63, Friant, Dec. 4, Boice Funderal Home
