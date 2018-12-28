Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, Dec. 29

Fresno Bee Staff

December 28, 2018 01:13 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarado, JJ, 5, Visalia, Dec. 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Barsamian, Jack, 60, Cutler, Dec. 25, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Home

Caldera, Robert M., 47, Fresno, Dec. 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Gardner, Lois, 88, Sanger, Dec. 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Gil, Elisa, 41, Dinuba, Dec. 24, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Kerner Wesley Roy, 91, Fresno, Dec. 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Lager, Verne Carter, 63, Springville, Dec. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lindsay Jr., John Thomas, 72, Porterville, Dec. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lorenzo, Hernandez Galeana, 74, Fresno, Dec. 3, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Machus, Margaret, 82, Fresno, Dec. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Pennington, Tony Allen, 72, Porterville, Dec. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rowan, Wanda, 75, Dinuba, Dec. 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Wilson, Larry, 63, Friant, Dec. 4, Boice Funderal Home

  Comments  