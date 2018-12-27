Death Notices for Friday, Dec. 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Christiansen, Joshua, 40, Tulare, Dec. 24, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service
Diaz, Daniel, 32, Fresno, Dec. 23, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Groppetti, Charlotte Ann, 87, San Joaquin, Dec. 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Gutierrez, Arthur, 58, Fresno, Dec. 22, Jay Chapel
Hicks, Larry D., 65, Fresno, Dec. 17, Boice Funeral Home
Howard, Lonnie, 74, Tulare, Dec. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Lambert, Darla Jewel, 55, Porterville, Dec. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Linder, Velma, 91, Madera, Dec. 18, Jay Chapel
Mason, Donald, 76, Fresno, Dec. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations
Merrill, Pastor Don R., 91, Hanford, Dec. 24, Lisle Funeral Home
Mukai, Akio, 91, Selma, Dec. 23, Lisle Funeral Home
Oyler, Henry, 61, Coarsegold, Dec. 15, Jay Chapel
Parrish, Robert, 78, Madera, Dec. 20, Jay Chapel
Perez, Juanita, 68, Porterville, Dec. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Quiroz, George, 73, Tulare, Dec. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Rodriguez, Agnes Sanchez, 91, Fresno, Dec. 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Gregory, 80, Fresno, Dec. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Wamsley, Duane, 94, Clovis, Dec. 24, Boice Funeral Home
York, Dolores, 77, Pixley, Dec. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Ybarra, Desiderio, 57, Fresno, Dec. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
