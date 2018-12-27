Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Dec. 28

Fresno Bee Staff

December 27, 2018 01:52 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Christiansen, Joshua, 40, Tulare, Dec. 24, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service

Diaz, Daniel, 32, Fresno, Dec. 23, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Groppetti, Charlotte Ann, 87, San Joaquin, Dec. 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Gutierrez, Arthur, 58, Fresno, Dec. 22, Jay Chapel

Hicks, Larry D., 65, Fresno, Dec. 17, Boice Funeral Home

Howard, Lonnie, 74, Tulare, Dec. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Lambert, Darla Jewel, 55, Porterville, Dec. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Linder, Velma, 91, Madera, Dec. 18, Jay Chapel

Mason, Donald, 76, Fresno, Dec. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations

Merrill, Pastor Don R., 91, Hanford, Dec. 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Mukai, Akio, 91, Selma, Dec. 23, Lisle Funeral Home

Oyler, Henry, 61, Coarsegold, Dec. 15, Jay Chapel

Parrish, Robert, 78, Madera, Dec. 20, Jay Chapel

Perez, Juanita, 68, Porterville, Dec. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Quiroz, George, 73, Tulare, Dec. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Rodriguez, Agnes Sanchez, 91, Fresno, Dec. 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Gregory, 80, Fresno, Dec. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Wamsley, Duane, 94, Clovis, Dec. 24, Boice Funeral Home

York, Dolores, 77, Pixley, Dec. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Ybarra, Desiderio, 57, Fresno, Dec. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

