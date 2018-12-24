Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, Dec. 26

Fresno Bee Staff

December 24, 2018 04:04 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bohigian, Sheri, 77, Fresno, Dec. 20, Lisle Funeral Home

Castillo, Michael Paul, 37, Fresno, Nov. 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Chakarian, Vagan, 62, Fresno, Dec. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Contreras-Cortez, Beatriz, 88, Fresno, Dec. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Dominguez Corona, Isidrio, 68, Fresno, Dec. 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Oyler, Henry, 61, Coarsegold, Dec. 15, Jay Chapel

