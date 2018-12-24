Death Notices for Wednesday, Dec. 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bohigian, Sheri, 77, Fresno, Dec. 20, Lisle Funeral Home
Castillo, Michael Paul, 37, Fresno, Nov. 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Chakarian, Vagan, 62, Fresno, Dec. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Contreras-Cortez, Beatriz, 88, Fresno, Dec. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Dominguez Corona, Isidrio, 68, Fresno, Dec. 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Oyler, Henry, 61, Coarsegold, Dec. 15, Jay Chapel
