Death Notices for Tuesday, Dec. 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Allen, Raymond Terrance, 70, Madera, Dec. 23, Serenity Funeral Services
Black, Vivian, 92, Fresno, Dec. 20, Serenity Funeral Services
Dobbins, Laymon, 80, Tulare, Dec. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Hickey, Michael, 64, Fresno, Dec. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Koga, Kikuye, 94, Parlier, Dec. 20, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
Mosqueda, Natalie, 62, Madera, Dec. 13, Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
Reagan, Hoyt Shadden, 83, Pinedale, Dec. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Santoya, Fernando, 63, Fresno, Dec. 18, Serenity Funeral Services
Summers, Allene, 77, Visalia, Dec. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
