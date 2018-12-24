Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Dec. 25

Fresno Bee Staff

December 24, 2018 12:13 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Allen, Raymond Terrance, 70, Madera, Dec. 23, Serenity Funeral Services

Black, Vivian, 92, Fresno, Dec. 20, Serenity Funeral Services

Dobbins, Laymon, 80, Tulare, Dec. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Hickey, Michael, 64, Fresno, Dec. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Koga, Kikuye, 94, Parlier, Dec. 20, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home

Mosqueda, Natalie, 62, Madera, Dec. 13, Jay Chapel Funeral Directors

Reagan, Hoyt Shadden, 83, Pinedale, Dec. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Santoya, Fernando, 63, Fresno, Dec. 18, Serenity Funeral Services

Summers, Allene, 77, Visalia, Dec. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

