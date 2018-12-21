Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, Dec. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

December 21, 2018 01:09 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Clark, Teresa, 89, Fresno, Dec. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Covert, Barry, 71, Clovis, Dec. 15, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Cruess, Geraldine Joyce, 90, Fresno, Dec. 9, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Fields, Millard, 95, Fresno, Dec. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Gomez, Joe, 89, Mendota, Dec. 15, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Guerreo Ramirez, Santana, 55, Cutler, Dec. 15, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Hernandez Aguilar, Felipe, 82, Fresno, Dec. 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Mikaelian, Carolyn, 81, Dinuba, Dec. 20, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Ojeda, Armida, 51 Porterville, Dec. 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Smart, Virginia, 60, Pinedale, Dec. 16, Serenity Funeral Services

Stroud, Theodore Jr., 61, Fresno, Dec. 13, The Neptune Society of Central California

Welch, Kelvin, 57, Fresno, Dec. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

