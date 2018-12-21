Death Notices for Saturday, Dec. 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Clark, Teresa, 89, Fresno, Dec. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Covert, Barry, 71, Clovis, Dec. 15, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Cruess, Geraldine Joyce, 90, Fresno, Dec. 9, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Fields, Millard, 95, Fresno, Dec. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Gomez, Joe, 89, Mendota, Dec. 15, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Guerreo Ramirez, Santana, 55, Cutler, Dec. 15, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Hernandez Aguilar, Felipe, 82, Fresno, Dec. 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Mikaelian, Carolyn, 81, Dinuba, Dec. 20, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Ojeda, Armida, 51 Porterville, Dec. 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Smart, Virginia, 60, Pinedale, Dec. 16, Serenity Funeral Services
Stroud, Theodore Jr., 61, Fresno, Dec. 13, The Neptune Society of Central California
Welch, Kelvin, 57, Fresno, Dec. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
