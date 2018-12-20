Death Notices for Friday, Dec. 21

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Booker, Donald Ralph, 91, Fresno, Dec. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Cloer, Harriet Locke, 102, Porterville, Dec. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Davies, Joyce, 88, Fresno, Nov. 23, The Neptune Society of Central California
Dowling, Sidney Leroy, 81, Traver, Dec. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Dunn, Bernice, 90, Fresno, Dec. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Garcia, Linda Diane, 64, Porterville, Dec. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Kennedy, Donnie, 73, Fresno, Dec. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Knutsen, Annabelle Frances, 94, Fresno, Dec. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Macias Figueroa, Daniel, 74, Fresno, Dec. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Miller, Steven Wayne, 63, Fresno, Dec. 19, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Nelson III, Frank, 80, Coarsegold, Dec. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Pacheco Verdin, Antonio, 59, Laton, Dec. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Petersen, Elmer, 88, Clovis, Dec. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Reyes, Santos, 86, Mendota, Dec. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Sanchez Connie, 79, Kerman, Dec. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Yule, Robert Edward, 85, Fresno, Dec. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
