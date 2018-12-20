Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Dec. 21

Fresno Bee Staff

December 20, 2018 12:03 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Booker, Donald Ralph, 91, Fresno, Dec. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Cloer, Harriet Locke, 102, Porterville, Dec. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Davies, Joyce, 88, Fresno, Nov. 23, The Neptune Society of Central California

Dowling, Sidney Leroy, 81, Traver, Dec. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Dunn, Bernice, 90, Fresno, Dec. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Garcia, Linda Diane, 64, Porterville, Dec. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Kennedy, Donnie, 73, Fresno, Dec. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Knutsen, Annabelle Frances, 94, Fresno, Dec. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Macias Figueroa, Daniel, 74, Fresno, Dec. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Miller, Steven Wayne, 63, Fresno, Dec. 19, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Nelson III, Frank, 80, Coarsegold, Dec. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Pacheco Verdin, Antonio, 59, Laton, Dec. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Petersen, Elmer, 88, Clovis, Dec. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Reyes, Santos, 86, Mendota, Dec. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Sanchez Connie, 79, Kerman, Dec. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Yule, Robert Edward, 85, Fresno, Dec. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

