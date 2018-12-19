Death Notices for Thursday, Dec. 20

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Biehle, Robert Francis, 93, Fresno, Dec. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Charles, Lily, 18, Kingsburg, Dec. 14, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Farley, Phillip Linn, 62, Fresno, Dec. 13, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Gatz, Vincent Leo, 88, Reedley, Dec. 17, Cairns Funeral Home
Marley, David Michael, 62, Clovis, Dec. 17, Boice Funeral Home
Martin, Sidney, 76, Fresno, Dec. 16, Oceanview Cremations
Martin, Waldo, 91, Porterville, Dec. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Putman, Bill Wayne, 81, Porterville, Dec. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Squire, Johnny Alberto, 74, Coalinga, Dec. 18, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
