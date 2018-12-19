Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Dec. 20

Fresno Bee Staff

December 19, 2018 12:12 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Biehle, Robert Francis, 93, Fresno, Dec. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Charles, Lily, 18, Kingsburg, Dec. 14, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Farley, Phillip Linn, 62, Fresno, Dec. 13, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Gatz, Vincent Leo, 88, Reedley, Dec. 17, Cairns Funeral Home

Marley, David Michael, 62, Clovis, Dec. 17, Boice Funeral Home

Martin, Sidney, 76, Fresno, Dec. 16, Oceanview Cremations

Martin, Waldo, 91, Porterville, Dec. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Putman, Bill Wayne, 81, Porterville, Dec. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Squire, Johnny Alberto, 74, Coalinga, Dec. 18, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

  Comments  