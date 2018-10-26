Death Notices for Saturday, Oct. 27

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Aldecoa, Hector Manuel, 58, Fresno, Oct. 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Awawda, Fahima, 73, Dinuba, Oct. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
▪ Busick, John Glenn, 65, Clovis, Oct. 24, Chapel of the Light
▪ Cabrera, Sheila Denise, 50, Tulare, Oct. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Chaialee, Say Charachon, 39, Clovis, Oct. 23, Sterling & /Smith Funeral Directors
▪ Delgado, Kimberly M., 31, Fresno, Oct. 21, Reade & Sons Funeral Home
▪ Dodson, Esia Yvonne, 40, Fresno, Oct. 23, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Durand, John, 76, Porterville, Oct. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Langford, Ethni Oliver, 95, Tulare, Oct. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Muna, Pedro Quidachay, 83, Fresno, Oct. 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
▪ Schwabenland, Norman, 85, Fresno, Oct. 17, Chapel of the Light
▪ Talamantez, Robert, 65, Fresno, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light
▪ Williams, Clarence Leon, 69, Fresno, Oct. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
