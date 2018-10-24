Death Notices for Thursday, Oct. 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bantayan, Rodela Serna, 64, Fresno, Oct. 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Boren, Orval Dale, 70, Porterville, Oct. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Calerame, Louis, 99, Reedley, Oct. 20, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Calusdian, George Harry, 69, Fresno, Sept. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Campos, Julio, 56, Reedley, Oct. 16, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Fennell, Edyth Lorraine, 85, Fresno, Oct. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Franco, Manuel A., 89, Fresno, Oct. 19, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Fulmer, Anita, 94, Raymond, Oct. 21, Jay Chapel
▪ Gibson, Bryon Lynn, 63, Clovis, Oct. 21, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Gonzales, Salvador, 83, Terra Bella, Oct. 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Harmon, Gerald Wallace, 75, Clovis, Oct. 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Hayrapetyan, Lena, 82, Fresno, Oct. 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Hedge, Joel, 41, Clovis, Oct. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Martinez, Edna Fox, 83, Fresno, Oct. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Maynard, Garry Wayne, 66, Porterville, Oct. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Morris, James, 95, Exeter, Oct. 22, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Mushyan, Seda, infant, Fresno, Oct. 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Reyes, Christine Marie, 39, Fresno, Oct. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Rodriguez, Mario Angel, 48, Fresno, Oct. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Salamanca Villagrana, Emilia, 75, Fresno, Oct. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez, Celerino, 92, Strathmore, Oct. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Sanchez, Manuel, 64, Fresno, Oct. 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Shay, Esther Haun, 95, Fresno, Oct. 22, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Thomas, Kenneth, 74, Sanger, Oct. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Tinoco, Martinez Mercdes, 69, Fresno, Oct. 18, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
