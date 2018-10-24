Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Oct. 25

Fresno Bee Staff

October 24, 2018 01:37 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Bantayan, Rodela Serna, 64, Fresno, Oct. 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Boren, Orval Dale, 70, Porterville, Oct. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Calerame, Louis, 99, Reedley, Oct. 20, Cairns Funeral Home

▪ Calusdian, George Harry, 69, Fresno, Sept. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Campos, Julio, 56, Reedley, Oct. 16, Cairns Funeral Home

▪ Fennell, Edyth Lorraine, 85, Fresno, Oct. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Franco, Manuel A., 89, Fresno, Oct. 19, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Fulmer, Anita, 94, Raymond, Oct. 21, Jay Chapel

▪ Gibson, Bryon Lynn, 63, Clovis, Oct. 21, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Gonzales, Salvador, 83, Terra Bella, Oct. 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Harmon, Gerald Wallace, 75, Clovis, Oct. 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Hayrapetyan, Lena, 82, Fresno, Oct. 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Hedge, Joel, 41, Clovis, Oct. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Martinez, Edna Fox, 83, Fresno, Oct. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Maynard, Garry Wayne, 66, Porterville, Oct. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Morris, James, 95, Exeter, Oct. 22, Smith Family Chapel

▪ Mushyan, Seda, infant, Fresno, Oct. 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

▪ Reyes, Christine Marie, 39, Fresno, Oct. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Rodriguez, Mario Angel, 48, Fresno, Oct. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Salamanca Villagrana, Emilia, 75, Fresno, Oct. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Sanchez, Celerino, 92, Strathmore, Oct. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Sanchez, Manuel, 64, Fresno, Oct. 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Shay, Esther Haun, 95, Fresno, Oct. 22, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Thomas, Kenneth, 74, Sanger, Oct. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Tinoco, Martinez Mercdes, 69, Fresno, Oct. 18, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

