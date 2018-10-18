Death Notices for Friday, Oct. 19

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Cortes Barriga, Petronilo, 81, Fresno, Oct. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Davis, Barry, 77, Fresno, Oct. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Gorini, Charles “Pete”, 84, Dinuba, Oct. 14, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Olmedo, Linda, 58, Porterville, Oct. 16, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Rodriguez, Felix Andrew, 23, Fresno, Oct. 15, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Spencer, Herbert, 93, Sanger, Oct. 13, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Stirling III, Charles, 81, Fresno, Oct. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Vasquez, Rojelio, 55, Tulare, Oct. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Weller, Gloria, 92, Exeter, Oct. 16, Smith Family Chapel
