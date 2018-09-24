Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Sept. 25

Fresno Bee Staff

September 24, 2018 12:33 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Asuncion, Lalaine C., 51, Porterville, Sept. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Chaidez-Ontiveras, Mario, 18, Earlimart, Sept. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Cornell, Alice D. Fehrensen, 91, Springville, Aug. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Dodds, Carol, 83, Tulare, Sept. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Eckman, Linnea Marie, 86, Clovis, Sept. 18, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Fredrick, John, 59, Porterville, Sept. 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Gerbrandt, Joanne , 75, Reedley, Sept. 20, Cairns Funeral Home

▪ Gonzalez Farias, Ruben, 62, Strathmore, Sept. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Hashimoto Frank Jiro, 76, Fresno, Sept. 21, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Hecker, Donald, 77, Clovis, Sept. 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Hild, Faye, 90, Visalia, Sept. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Imperatrice, Patricia Ann, 78, Fresno, Sept. 20, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Milhahn, Vera Blanche, 83, Fresno, Sept. 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Mulvaney, Venita, 79, Porterville, Sept. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Nordin, Louella, 86, Visalia, Sept. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Quesada, Michael, 54, Fresno Sept. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Reyes, Natie, 68, Fresno Sept. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Sasaki, Masaru James, 98, Fresno, Sept. 20, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Smith, David, 51, Fresno, Sept. 20, Lisle Funeral Home

