Death Notices for Saturday, Sept. 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Barcus, Melvin Warren, 63, Sanger, Sept. 7, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Barron, Louis, 76, Selma, Sept. 21, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel, Selma
▪ Bradley, Virginia, 89, Fresno, Sept. 17, Lakewood Memorial Park & Funeral Home
▪ Cazares, Ham, 68, Selma, Sept. 20, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel, Selma
▪ Chavoya, Matilda, 93, Fresno, Sept. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Cortez, Esmeralda, 29 Madera, Sept. 18, Jay Chapel
▪ Hannah, Larry Robert, 84, Fresno, Sept. 19, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Hoff, Viola Violet, 88, Clovis, Sept. 19, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Hunt, Melvin D., 88, Tipton, Sept. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Jimenez, Enrique Garcia, 80, Fresno, Sept. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Jones, Shirley Denise, 53, Tulare, Sept. 20, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Jordan, Gayle, 68, Fresno, Sept. 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Mitchell, Oscar Woodson, 73, Sanger, Sept. 20, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Pacho, Marcellino, 41, Tulare, Sept. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Saldivar, Christopher Lee, 71, Fresno, Sept. 18, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Silva, Jesse, 89, Fresno, Sept. 17, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Taylor, Curtis, 85, Kingsburg, Sept. 21, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Weaver, Yvonne, 52, Fresno, Sept. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Weber, Robert, 89, Fresno, Sept. 15, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
