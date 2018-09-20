Death Notices for Friday, Sept. 21

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Cadena, Eddie, 47, Fresno, Sept. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Ruston, Alice LaVerne, 77, Fresno, Sept. 17, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
▪ Silva, Horacio Israel,42, Fresno, Sept. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Shaw, Charell Marie, 29, Fresno, Sept. 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Palomares, Miguel, 51, Reedley, Sept. 12, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Cairns, Bill, 69, Reedley, Sept. 16, Cairns Funeral Home
▪ Harrison, Antonio Abimael, 63, Sanger, Sept. 13, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Threlkeld, Roger, 78, Fresno, Sept. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ McCray, Lorenzo, 49, Fresno, Sept. 18, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Alanis, Florinda, 60, Reedley, Sept. 14, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
▪ Inthavone, Nouane, 67, Fresno, Sept. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Anhorn, Esther L., 85, Clovis, Sept. 19, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
