Death Notices for Thursday, Sept. 20

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Betancourt, Lorenzo, 81, Parlier, Sept. 18, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Essman, Betty, 78, Kingsburg, Sept. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Gloria, Jesus Garcia Jr., 61, Lindsay, Sept. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Gulley, Sherene D., 45, Fresno, Sept. 15, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Gunn, Charles Wesley, 73, Fresno, Aug. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Leahy, Debra, 60, Clovis, Sept. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Menezes, Clare, 78, Fresno, Sept. 14, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Morris, Yvette, 94, Fresno, Sept. 18, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Pacini, Judith Dianne, 75, Clovis, Sept. 18, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Sandoval, Rudy F., 62, Fresno, Sept. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Sorenson, David Lane, 69, Madera, Sept. 9, Jay Chapel
▪ Ventresca, Guido “Rocky,” 64, Fresno, Sept. 16, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Villalvazo, Abraham, 25, Fresno, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Welch, Robert Howard, 86, Kerman, Sept. 18, Neptune Society of Central California
