Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Sept. 20

Fresno Bee Staff

September 19, 2018 03:47 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Betancourt, Lorenzo, 81, Parlier, Sept. 18, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Essman, Betty, 78, Kingsburg, Sept. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Gloria, Jesus Garcia Jr., 61, Lindsay, Sept. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Gulley, Sherene D., 45, Fresno, Sept. 15, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Gunn, Charles Wesley, 73, Fresno, Aug. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

▪ Leahy, Debra, 60, Clovis, Sept. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Menezes, Clare, 78, Fresno, Sept. 14, Serenity Funeral Services

▪ Morris, Yvette, 94, Fresno, Sept. 18, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Pacini, Judith Dianne, 75, Clovis, Sept. 18, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Sandoval, Rudy F., 62, Fresno, Sept. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

▪ Sorenson, David Lane, 69, Madera, Sept. 9, Jay Chapel

▪ Ventresca, Guido “Rocky,” 64, Fresno, Sept. 16, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Villalvazo, Abraham, 25, Fresno, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Welch, Robert Howard, 86, Kerman, Sept. 18, Neptune Society of Central California

