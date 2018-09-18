Death Notices for Wednesday, Sept. 19

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Williams, Rita Pearl, 85, Fresno, Sept. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Gardner, Robert, 79, Clovis, Sept. 15, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Kalanjian, George, 38, Fresno, Sept. 13, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ King, Teresa, 92, Fresno, Sept. 11, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Madoyan, Vartan, 70, Clovis, Sept. 12, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Sorenson, David Lane, 69, Madera, Sept. 9, Jay Chapel
▪ Cox, Luke, Fresno, Sept. 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Juarez Rojas, Huberto, 69, Fresno, Sept. 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Fields, Lois Ann, 87, Sanger, Sept. 14, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Mabs, Betty Jean, 96, Porterville, Sept. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Stewart, Betty Jeanne, 96, Porterville, Sept. 12, Myers Funeral Home & Crematory
▪ Ted English, 94, Madera, Sept. 12, Jay Chapel
▪ Taylor, Roscoe, 84, Exeter, Sept. 16, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Bentley, Christine Iodice, 89, Parlier, Sept. 16, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Fretwell, Mark, 67, Oakhurst, Sept. 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Calvin, Velia M. ,80, Fresno, Sept. 17, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Arias, Timothy Nathan, 54, Raisin City, Sept. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Garcia, Esther, 74, Fresno, Sept. 8 Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Janas, Jorge, 42, Fresno, Sept. 5, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Fang, Zoua Money 85, Fresno, Sept. 14, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Ildefonzo, Roosevelt, 93, Fresno, Sept. 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Ruelas Romero, Elvira, 35, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Nord, Gary, 72, Fresno, Sept. 15, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ DuMars, Olga R., 91, Clovis, Sept. 17, Boice Funeral Home
Comments