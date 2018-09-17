Death Notices for Tuesday, Sept. 18

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Aleman, Tomas, 60, Porterville, Sept. 16, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Alfaro, Fernando, 69, Fresno, Sept. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Castillo, Francisco, 67, Porterville, Sept. 15, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Flores, Andrew, 38, Visalia, Aug. 30, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Gentry, Douglas, 66, Fresno, Sept. 5, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Ferry, Richard Wayne, 58, Fresno, Sept. 12, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Hagar, Melba Fay, 98, Prather, Sept. 14, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Hernandez Jesus J., 76, Fresno, Sept. 13, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Kehoe, Angie, 46, Miramonte, Sept. 9, Oceanview Cremations
▪ King, Frank, 60, Tulare, Sept. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Krum, Eva, 91, Madera, Sept. 17, Jay Chapel
▪ Lozano, Jesse Ernesto, 74, Porterville, Sept. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Ma, Kok, 76, Fresno, Sept. 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Montez, Felipe, 90, Firebaugh, Sept. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Ortiz, Christina, 53, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Pimentel-Rodriguez, Pablo, 44, Madera Sept. 13, Jay Chapel
▪ Quinteros, Andrew, 26, Pixley, Sept. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Rodriguez, Angelica Renae, 29, Hanford, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Walker, Leslie James, 85, Porterville, Sept. 13, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Comments