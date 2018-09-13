Death Notices for Friday, Sept. 14

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Carlson, Douglas, 62, Oakhurst, Sept. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Madoyan, Vartan, 70, Clovis, Sept. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Fries, Mickey, 56, Fresno, Sept. 10, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Reynaga, Pedro 94, Fresno, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Miller, Edward Wayne 78, Laton, Sept. 11, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Adams, John, 48, Clovis, Sept. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Frazier, Bert F., 77, Fresno, Sept. 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Mason, Louis Charles, 70, Fresno, Sept. 8, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Sears Sr., Roy Leon, 82, Fresno, Sept. 10, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Duncan, Kenneth, 75 ,Selma, Aug. 11, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Navarro, Jose Luis, 33, Sanger, Sept. 9, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Lark, Stella Petroz, 94, Fresno, Sept. 10, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Surface, Tim, 58, Porterville, Sept. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremationm Center
▪ Lindquist, Maxine Leatrice, 94, Clovis, Sept. 12, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Roberts, Elvia, 83, Riverdale, Sept. 8, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
▪ Stone, Sharon 65, Porterville, Sept. 9, Porterville Funeral & Crematiom Center
