Death Notices for Friday, Aug. 31

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Gonzales, Aurellio R., 78, Fresno, Aug. 20, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Holley, Linda Kay, 74, Fresno, Aug. 27, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Kousol, Thavisith, 86, Fresno, Aug. 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Madewell, Patricia, 63, Madera, Aug. 25, Jay Chapel
▪ Maki, Brittainy, 32, Merced, Aug. 16, Jay Chapel
▪ Ssaechao, Wenshil, 19, Fresno, Aug. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Stull, Virginia Kathleen, 71, Sanger, Aug. 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Urushima, Ray, 87, Fresno, Aug. 29, Lisle Funeral Home
