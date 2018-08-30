Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Aug. 31

Fresno Bee Staff

August 30, 2018 12:46 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Gonzales, Aurellio R., 78, Fresno, Aug. 20, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Holley, Linda Kay, 74, Fresno, Aug. 27, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Kousol, Thavisith, 86, Fresno, Aug. 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Madewell, Patricia, 63, Madera, Aug. 25, Jay Chapel

▪ Maki, Brittainy, 32, Merced, Aug. 16, Jay Chapel

▪ Ssaechao, Wenshil, 19, Fresno, Aug. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Stull, Virginia Kathleen, 71, Sanger, Aug. 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Urushima, Ray, 87, Fresno, Aug. 29, Lisle Funeral Home

