Death Notices for Thursday, Aug. 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Baldwin, Debra, 57, Madera, Aug. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Boehm, Robert C., 100, Porterville, Aug. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Bouladian, Ohannes, 91, Fresno, Aug. 24, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Brown, Erma, 93, Porterville, Aug. 28, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Carline, Ramona J., 68, Fresno, Aug. 24, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Garcia, Noberto, 57, Porterville, Aug. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Hernandez Ortega, Margarito, 27, Pixley, Aug. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Hernandez, Oscar, 43, Tulare , Aug. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Hicks, Margaret, 86, Kingsburg, Aug. 25, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Hopes, Gary Alan, 58, Tulare, Aug. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Lewis, Carol, 73, Pinedale, Aug. 17, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Madrid, Rafael Quiroz, 66, Fresno, Aug. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Morales, O. Carmen, 52, Fresno, Aug. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Narez Mendoza, Jose Juan, 91, Fresno, Aug. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Reich, Tracy, 56, Kingsburg, Aug. 24, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Salas, Thomas, 66, Madera, Aug. 26, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Shaheen, Ellen, 83, Madera, Aug. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Stehling, Bobbie, 79, Ahwahnee, Aug. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Trantham, Leslee, 24, Clovis, Aug. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Young, Lori Ann, 43, Fresno, Aug. 25, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Zavala, Jr., Francisco, 57, Clovis, Aug. 24, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
