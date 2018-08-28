Death Notices for Wednesday, Aug. 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Anderson, Sherrie, 53, Fresno, Aug. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Campbell, Coleman Sean, 48, Strathmore, Aug. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Conger, Darlene, 97, Clovis, Aug. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Cristan, Fidel, 70, Porterville, Aug. 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Daddino, Alfred, 97, Fresno, Aug. 25, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Ewing, Debra, 62, Selma, Aug. 27, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Fanucchi, Michael, 50, Fresno, Aug. 22, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Garcia, Rosemary, 83, Clovis, Aug. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Miranda, Mitchell, 57, Selma, Aug. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Orozco Avila, Maria Elena, 82, Coalinga, Aug. 22, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Petty, Beth Ann, 53, Prather, Aug. 22, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Reyes, Juliana, 64, Coalinga , Aug. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Schwab, Mary Evelyn, 92, Lindsay, Aug. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Stewart, Harry, 79, Porterville, Aug. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Comments