Death Notices for Tuesday, Aug. 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Ascencio, Beatrice, 84, Easton, Aug. 9, Chapel of the Light
▪ Atrat, Joyce, 91, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light
▪ Banks, Gregory Alan, 71, Fresno, Aug. 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Dodd, Joan Andrea, 86, Selma, Aug. 15, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Gomez, Lydia, 69, Porterville, Aug. 26, Porterville Funeral & Crematoin Center
▪ Johnson, Mary Lou, 87, Fresno, Aug. 23, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Manjarrez-Lopez, Francisco, 68, Firebaugh, Aug. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Marshall, Shirley Joyce, 91, Fresno, Aug. 24, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Martinez, Hipolito, 80, Tulare, Aug. 25, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Newlen, Alice, 90, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light
▪ Petersen, Janet, 55, Fresno, Aug. 17, Chapel of the Light
▪ Phouamkha, Saly, 79, Fresno, Aug. 24, Chapel of the Light
▪ Poyner Jr., Wilburn, 74, Lindsay, Aug. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Ramirez, Sam, 82, Selma, Aug. 23, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Santoyo, Sara R., 93, Reedley, Aug. 23, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Steiner, Connie M., 71, Fresno, Aug. 22, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Stirling, Herbert, 95, Fresno, Aug. 19, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Tomasetti, Tommy, 81, Fresno, Aug. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Van Laanen, Richard James, 90, Fresno, Aug. 22, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Walker, Wilma, 79, Clovis, Aug. 21, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Zaczek, John, 71, Clovis, Aug. 23, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
