Death Notices for Sunday, Aug. 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Denney, Brian Keith, 52, Tulare, Aug. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Foster, Diane, 78, Sanger, Aug. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Garnica, Adelaida, 63, Tulare, Aug. 23, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Garza, Victor Solis , 83, Visalia, Aug. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Parton, Angela, 40, Clovis, Aug. 10, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Saelee, Fou Seng, 76, Fresno, Aug. 21, Chapel of the Light
Comments