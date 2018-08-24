Death Notices for Saturday Aug. 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bautista Flores, Leoncio, 36, Parlier, Aug. 16, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Bovetti, Kenn Allen, 75, Porterville, Aug. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Clark, Janice, 79, Fresno, Aug. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Crabtree, Paula Jean, 94, Madera, Aug. 22, Jay Chapel
▪ Davis, Irene, 93, Clovis, Aug. 22, Farewell Palm Bluffs
▪ Duran, Kathleen Judith, 77, Fresno, Aug. 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Harlien, Thomas, 80, Porterville, Aug. 23, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Hurtado, Belen, 91, Porterville, Aug. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Lee, Lorna, 83, Clovis, Aug. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Neal, Jo Ann, 64, Fresno, Aug. 21, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Pulido, Maria Cruz, 34, Pixley, Aug. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
