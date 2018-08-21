Death Notices for Wednesday, Aug. 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Adams, Becky, 62, Fresno, Aug. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Aguilar, Reynaldo Jr., 51, Fresno, Aug. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Boggs, Eugene, 66, Fresno, Aug. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Brown, Dante Demar, 32, Fresno, Aug. 18, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Burns Jr., Frank Centino, 80, Poplar, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Cornelius, Clifford Cleo, 98, Fresno, Aug. 19, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Deathriage, Abby, 51, Exeter, Aug. 16, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Eaves, Zolla Margie, 94, Springville, Aug. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Fernandez, Enriqueta Arroyo, 61, Porterville, Aug. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Hamlin, Harry Harold, 92, Porterville, Aug. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Harris, Levar Jerome, 41, Hanford, Aug. 8, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Hay, Yimnareth, 43, Fresno, Aug. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Haynes, Patricia, 89, Exeter, Aug. 18, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Hicks, Ronnie L., 67, Coalinga, Aug. 16, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Kirkpatrick, Betty, 86, Fresno, Aug. 18, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Lawson, Ray Bertil, 88, Fresno, Aug. 17, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Martinez, Victor Vincent, 87, Porterville, Aug. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Mora Gomez, Benito, 68, Fresno, Aug. 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Morris, Twila, 97, Exeter, Aug. 17, Smith Family Chapel
▪ Scruggs, Sharon Ruth, 72, Porterville, Aug. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Torres, Rita Figueroa, 77, Coalinga, Aug. 19, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Vargas, Anthony, 46, Fresno, Aug. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Wells, Virginia Alma, 96, Porterville, Aug. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Wyatt, Veotis, 84, Fresno, Aug. 15, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
