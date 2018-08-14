Death Notices for Wednesday, Aug. 15

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Browne, Nancy Reynolds, 83, Sanger, Aug. 5, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Deras, Louise Nunez, 68, Fresno, Aug. 4, Abbey Funeraria
▪ Galindo, Jesse, 47, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Hasty, Celia, 87, Porterville, Aug. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Kolmanovsky, Alexander, 21, Fresno, Aug. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Landeros Becerra, Humberto, 49, Fresno, July 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Large, Donnie, Sr., 52, Clovis, Aug. 11, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Munoz, Roslina, 85, Fresno, Aug. 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Ouk, Rith, 38, Fresno, Aug. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Robinson, Doris, 92, Fresno, Aug. 3, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Rodriguez, Ricky, 54, Madera, Aug. 11, Jay Chapel
▪ Ross, Sr., Gregory Alan, 62, Clovis, Aug. 12, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez Padilla, Jose Antonio, 93, Fresno, Aug. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Toledo-Lopes, Margie, 78, Kingsburg, Aug. 12, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Witthoft, Suzanne, 91, Fresno, Aug. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
