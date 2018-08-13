Death Notices for Tuesday, Aug. 14

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alvarez-Lopez, Filiberto, 55, Fresno, Aug. 1, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Arias, Gonzalo Cereceres, 78, Raisin City, Aug. 9, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Basham, Annelise, 78, Tollhouse, Aug. 7, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Beckham, Mary, 67, Clovis, July 22, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Beltran, Della H., 77, Porterville, Aug. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Benner, Lelia Joyce, 82, Fresno, Aug. 11, Affordable Direct cremations
▪ Brett Sr., David, 78, Kingsburg, Aug. 9, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Collins, David, 70, Tulare, Aug. 10, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Crowley, Shirley, 92, Fresno, Aug. 10, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Davila Maldonado, Francisca, 87, Sanger, Aug. 7, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Fernandez, Gary, 68, Madera, Aug. 11, Jay Chapel
▪ Harrison, Donald, 69, Strathmore, Aug. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Jeter, Alice M., 80, Fresno, Aug. 10, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Kappmeyer, Deidre L., 58, Clovis, Aug. 5, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Kendall, John, 94, Oakhurst, Aug. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Livermore, Michael Neal, 64, Lindsay, Aug. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Long, Bryan Chivers, 91, Fresno, Aug. 8, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funral Service, Inc
▪ Neimoyer, Sallee, 89, Fresno, Aug. 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Ottis, Jason I., 88, Springville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Smith, James Glenn, 86, Tollhouse, Aug. 8, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Witherell, Peggy Anna, 57, Fresno, Aug. 8, Boice Funeral Home
